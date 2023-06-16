MIAMI (WSVN) - A man was critically injured after he was hit by a car and flung onto a wall, but months later, he was able to make a full recovery. Now the City of Miami Police Department’s Traffic Homicide detectives needs the public’s help in identifying the driver behind the wheel of the hit-and-run crash.

Gonzalo Olivas is believed to be a walking miracle after he was told by doctors to prepare to never be able to walk again following his injuries.

“They told me to get used to wheelchairs because I wasn’t ever going to walk normally,” said Olivas.

According to a news release from the department’s public information officer Michael Vega, around 1:30 a.m. on July 23, 2022, police responded to a call of a pedestrian that was hit by a car on Northwest 20th Avenue and 36th Street.

Surveillance video showed Olivas getting struck by a white Chevrolet Suburban; the driver did not make any attempt to stop after the collision.

“I crossed and after that, I don’t remember anything,” he said. “When I turned to look to my right to see if any cars were coming, I saw a headlight, but I thought it was a motorcycle. So then I crossed and when I went to cross, I lost consciousness and I woke up at Jackson.”

Olivas was seriously injured and taken to Ryder Trauma Center where he underwent emergency surgery. He now has scars across his torso and screws down his back as a reminder of how lucky he is to be alive.

Officials said the white SUV would likely have a broken headlight and front bumper damage as a result of the impact.

“In this case, you leave the scene, now you’re facing a criminal offense,” said Vega. “You fail to render aid to a person that was hit. If this vehicle would have stayed, he probably wouldn’t have to face any charges.”

Despite his tragic incident, Olivas believes his faith in God has given him this second chance.

“Before anything, I thank God,” said Olivas. “After everything that happened, I could have been dead.”

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

