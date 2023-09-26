MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrested a 40-year-old woman involved in a hit-and-run that injured two teens in Miami Beach.

Carolina Celeste Araya Ortiz surrendered herself to authorities at the Miami Beach Police Department on Monday, at approximately 10:43, just after 7News aired a story about Mili Retamoza and Calvin Thomas speaking out about the incident.

According to the police report, she was traveling northbound on Pine Tree Drive on Friday, passing the intersection of 26 Street, and intending to proceed northbound on Sheridan Avenue when the collision occurred. Araya Ortiz had a solid green traffic light when her vehicle struck the two young victims attempting to cross Sheridan Ave and Pine Tree Drive.

The impact launched the victims approximately 20 feet forward, causing severe injuries. Police said, Araya Ortiz exited her vehicle and briefly interacted with the victims and two juvenile witnesses before fleeing the scene northbound on Sheridan Avenue. The report stated she failed to render aid or contact 911.

Retamoza suffered a road rash and abrasions while Thomas had a laceration to his head and a significant leg injury requiring multiple surgeries. They were transported to the Ryder Trauma Unit by Miami Beach Fire Rescue.

After being read her Miranda warnings, Araya Ortiz waived her rights to have an attorney present and provided a statement. She admitted to panicking and driving off after the accident, expressing remorse for the injured children.

In Monday’s interview, Thomas he would be grateful if the suspect would turn herself in.

“It’s gonna be scary hitting two kids and then running off after because you don’t wanna get in trouble,” he expressed. “If she does turn herself in, I would definitely say, ‘Thank you,’ and say ‘It’s OK.’ I’ll forgive her because I’m a forgiving person.”

Araya Ortiz was arrested and transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without any incidents. Araya Ortiz now faces legal consequences for her involvement in this distressing hit-and-run incident.

