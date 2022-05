SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A hit-and-run arrest has been made in South Florida.

The arrest was made Tuesday, at Southwest 152nd Street and U.S. 1.

The fronts of both vehicles took heavy damage after the head-on collision.

The suspect tried to run from the area but was caught by police.

The victim is expected to be OK.

