MIAMI (WSVN) - Emergency crews shut down the northbound lanes on Northwest 27th Avenue as police investigate a hit-and-run, Monday.

Around 6:45 a.m., Miami police responded to the area near 37th Street where one man was found unresponsive. Miami Fire Rescue pronounced the man dead.

According to officials, it appears the man may have been struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

At 6:09 a.m., surveillance video from a nearby business captured the moments when a man crossed the street before a black pickup truck hit him and drove off.

Traffic was diverted off the road where investigators gathered evidence before the medical examiners took the body.

Due to the investigation, the road between Northwest 36th Street and the 112th Airport Expressway was shut down for several hours but has since been reopened.

Police are still searching for the driver and are asking for the public’s help.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

