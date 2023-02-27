MIAMI (WSVN) - Emergency crews shut down the northbound lanes on Northwest 27th Avenue as police investigate a hit-and-run, Monday.

Around 6:45 a.m., Miami police responded to the area near 37th Street where one man was found unresponsive. Miami Fire Rescue pronounced the man dead.

According to officials, it appears the man may have been struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

Due to this investigation, the road between Northwest 36th Street and the 112th Airport Expressway are shut down.

Travelers can take an alternate route on Northwest 22nd Avenue or Northwest 32nd Avenue to avoid traffic.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.