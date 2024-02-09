SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A hit-and-run crash turned into a shooting after the victim opened fire on the person that hit their car when they returned to the crash site.

According to police, the driver involved in the hit-and-run crash exited their vehicle to look at the damage, but then noticed that the person who hit their car returned. The victim reportedly got worried that the subject would hurt them, so they proceeded to shoot the driver.

The hit-and-run driver suffered gunshot injuries which prompted Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to transport them to Jackson South in stable condition.

The alleged victim has been detained, along with another person. It is unclear if they will be arrested or charged.

As a result of this incident, the eastbound lanes of 72nd Street are shut down as police investigate.

