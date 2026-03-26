MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami museum is set to give South Floridians an up-close look at American history, as the nation prepares to celebrate its 250th birthday.

The United States of America is about to party like it’s 1776, and Magic City plans to be at the center of the historic celebration, which will include a special exhibit at HistoryMiami Museum.

Natalia Crujeiras, the museum’s CEO, spoke with 7News earlier this week.

“Obviously, a 250th anniversary is a very important one. It’s a moment also of reflection, of celebrating the foundation of our nation,” she said.

With just over three months to go before America’s 250th birthday, HistoryMiami is preparing to welcome some significant documents to the Magic City.

The exhibit, called “Documents That Forged a Nation,” features several documents that were instrumental in the founding of the U.S. They include an original engraving of the Declaration of Independence and a rare 1787 draft copy of the Constitution with the delegates’ handwritten notes.

The records are set to arrive in Miami in style, aboard a Boeing 737 as part of the Freedom Plane National Tour.

Crujeiras said the museum is among the venues in just eight cities set to host the exhibition that’s part of a nationwide tour running from March through August.

“Miami has a really American story, a story of newcomers, of reinvention, and the belief in possibility,” she said.

The timing of the stop at HistoryMiami is really special.

“These documents are coming to Miami precisely for the Fourth of July,” said Crujeiras.

From June 20th through July 5, South Floridians will have a rare opportunity to see these extraordinary documents up close — for free.

The National Archives is their permanent home.

“It’s also a vote of confidence that HistoryMiami Museum was selected by the National Archives and entrusted us to steward the most important documents of our democracy,” said Crujeiras.

James Byron, Deputy Archivist of the United States at the National Archives, said access to these documents is something every U.S. citizen should be granted.

“You know, every American is an heir to what the Founding Fathers envisioned and what they wrote into history on these documents, so, to be able to take those right up to people’s cities and towns and communities is a once-in-a-generation opportunity,” said James Byron, Deputy Archivist of the United States at the National Archives:

The documents also include the Oaths of Allegiance signed by George Washington, Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr in 1778, as well as the 1783 Treaty of Paris, the agreement with Great Britain formally recognizing the U.S. as an independent nation.

“It’s also a moment of reflection of the original ideas of our nation and the fact that democracy is not given. It’s something that is driven by the public’s participation,” said Crujeiras.

The museum will host a party on the HistoryMiami plaza on the Fourth of July. The celebration and exhibition are free to attend. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.