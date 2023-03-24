MIAMI (WSVN) - Fire officials ordered an emergency evacuation after a building in downtown Miami was deemed unsafe.

Offices were cleared out on Thursday at the historic Huntington Building, located along the 100 block of Southeast First Street.

The order was given after a fire inspection revealed illegal remodeling compromised emergency escape routes.

Management for the 13-floor building is working with city officials to determine the necessary repairs before people can safely return to the structure.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.