DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The surf was up along South Florida’s east coast as Tropical Storm Debby swirled closer to the state’s Big Bend region.

7News cameras on Sunday afternoon captured beachgoers on Deerfield Beach enjoying the windy weather and reprieve from the sun.

“It’s really awesome. The wind’s blowing, surf’s up, people are happy,” said a beachgoer. “Storm coming or not, we’re hanging out in Florida.”

It was a different situation down in the Lower Keys. There was some light rain at the Southernmost Point, but that didn’t stop people from snapping pictures while the waves crashed.

Red flags flew high from lifeguard stands on Miami Beach, as Ocean Rescue stood guard, watching swimmers in the rough surf. However, with that rough surf, it was still a busy day there.

Sandbags were available in Miami Beach to those who needed them, but with no rain, there were few takers.

Red flags were also raised on Hollywood Beach. Officials there closed the beach to swimmers because of the storm.

“It’s a terrible thing, but it’s for the better, you know? A lot of people die this time of year, the rip currents and all,” said a beachgoer. “I think it’s very hard to see that a lot of people are being taken out. Lifeguards do an excellent job down here.”

But on Deerfield Beach, surfers took to the water.

“You know, I was just surfing out there. There was a small current, and I was kind of getting drifted out more towards the left,” said surfer Riley Benzenbert.

“It’s pretty nice out, it’s cooled down a little bit. It’s been pretty hot the past few days, but yeah, the waves look nice,” said beachgoer Oliver Varhelyi.

Those who came out to Deerfield Beach said they were thrilled they could enjoy the day without the rain and looming dread of yet another South Florida storm.

“Oh, yeah. I’m glad that it missed us,” said Benzenbert.

However, the skies turned gloomy just after 6:30 p.m. on Deerfield Beach, and the rain started to come down.

