MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A high-speed pursuit ended in three arrests after the young driver crashed into a Miami Gardens home.

The incident unfolded around 10:45 p.m. Monday when Florida Highway Patrol officers saw a blue Hyundai Elantra driving recklessly in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and Northwest 170th Street.

A trooper tried bringing the vehicle to a halt by activating their emergency lights and siren to initiate a traffic stop. That was when the driver accelerated and fled the scene, prompting a pursuit.

The pursuit ended when law enforcement executed a PIT maneuver, causing the vehicle to collide with a residence before the driver approached a construction site with workers present.

Three juveniles were apprehended at the scene.

Authorities found multiple burglary tools, including a firearm, inside the suspect vehicle. Investigators later found that the blue Hyundai Elantra was reported stolen.

The pursuit ended at Northwest 67th Court and 167th Street. In the aftermath, video footage captured the handcuffed individuals on the ground, surrounded by Miami Gardens Police and Florida Highway Patrol.

The crashed car sustained heavy front-end damage and ended up in the yard of homeowner Pablo Hernandez. He said it sounded “like a bomb went off” when the car crashed into his fence.

Despite the property damage, Hernandez remained in good spirits.

“The material things like the fence can be replaced, but lives cannot,” he said in Spanish.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the pursuit. The identities of those arrested have not yet been released.

