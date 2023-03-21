SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A police chase that started around 3 a.m. on Tuesday has come to a dramatic end on the Don Shula expressway. The pursuit began in the Homestead area and continued for miles on State Road 874 before the suspect crashed into a car and came to a stop in the middle of the highway near Killian Parkway.

According to officials, Miami-Dade Police responded to a shooting in the 13600 block of Southwest 268 Street. The victim had been involved in an argument with a known individual and was shot in the arm. The victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital South by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and is currently in stable condition.

It was later discovered that the suspect had stolen a vehicle and fled the scene. A “be on the lookout” (BOLO) was issued, and Palmetto Bay officers observed the vehicle several hours later. The officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver refused and the pursuit ensued.

Following the crash, the suspect’s car sustained significant damage, with one tire blown out and the front end of the vehicle crushed. Bernardo Martinez, who was driving on the expressway at the time, said he felt the impact of the collision and saw a caravan of police vehicles pursuing the suspect.

Police quickly caught up to the suspect and arrested him at the scene, with 7News cameras capturing the dramatic moment. Northbound traffic on the expressway was temporarily shut down as investigators worked to clear the scene and gather evidence.

Luckily, no one was injured in the incident.

Miami-Dade Police are currently investigating the shooting and the suspect’s involvement in the vehicle theft.

