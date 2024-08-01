WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A high-speed chase involving a stolen vehicle ended in a rollover crash near Florida International University, prompting an investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies.

The incident occurred just after 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of Southwest Eighth Street and 109th Avenue after a police pursuit led a suspect to the area at a high rate of speed.

The pursuit began when an officer traveling north on the Florida’s Turnpike saw a dark pickup truck speeding. According to police, the vehicle matched the description of a stolen truck.

As the officer followed and awaited backup, the suspect vehicle sped further. The officer turned on the emergency lights and sirens, but the vehicle continued to flee at high speed.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers followed the vehicle to Southwest Eighth Street near FIU, where it collided with another vehicle traveling west, causing it to roll over and rest on its roof on a nearby bridge.

“Rollover, rollover — be advised we have units working a 22, you’re gonna have a rollover right by FIU,” said a dispatcher over Broadcastify Police scanner.

The scene was swarmed by law enforcement from multiple agencies, including Sweetwater Police, FIU Police, and FHP.

Video footage captured the chaotic aftermath, showing several damaged vehicles, an overturned SUV and officers taking the suspect into custody. The intersection remained blocked off for hours as investigators processed the scene.

The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Eduardo Jesus Pastrana, attempted to flee the scene by exiting the driver’s side of the overturned vehicle. Officers faced resistance and a physical altercation while apprehending him, requiring multiple officers to subdue and handcuff him.

Pastrana faces several charges, including grand theft of a vehicle, fleeing and eluding police with lights and sirens, and resisting an officer with violence.

He was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police detectives have taken over the investigation due to multiple charges against Pastrana for other stolen vehicles.

Pastrana stood before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer on Thursday afternoon.

“He has priors from out of county, released from prison last year also for stealing cars,” said a prosecutor.

Glazer issued a $20,000 bond, plus house arrest for the accused car theft.

This marked the second high-speed police chase that ended with a rollover crash in Miami-Dade County on the same day. A man and a woman who were involved in a reported shooting led Miami Police on a high-speed chase, which shut down Biscayne Boulevard during rush hour.

The suspects, 32-year-old Ariadne Rodriguez and 35-year-old Jonathan Lozano, were arrested and face a list of charges.

