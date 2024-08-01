WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A high-speed chase involving a stolen vehicle ended in a rollover crash near Florida International University (FIU) on Thursday night, prompting an investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies.

The incident occurred just after 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Southwest Eighth Street and 109th Avenue after a police pursuit led a suspect in the area at a high rate of speed.

The chase began when an officer traveling north on State Road 821 (Florida’s Turnpike) saw a dark pickup truck speeding. According to police, the vehicle matched the description of a stolen truck.

As the officer followed and awaited backup, the suspect vehicle sped further. The officer turned on the emergency lights and sirens, but the vehicle continued to flee at high speed. Once the suspect’s vehicle was near FIU, it collided with another vehicle traveling west, causing it to roll over and rest on its roof on a nearby bridge.

The scene was swarmed by law enforcement from multiple agencies, including Sweetwater Police, FIU Police, and Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). Video footage captured the chaotic aftermath, showing several damaged vehicles, an overturned SUV, and officers taking the suspect into custody. The intersection remained blocked off for hours as investigators processed the scene.

The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Eduardo Jesus Pastrana, attempted to flee the scene by exiting the driver’s side of the overturned vehicle. Officers faced resistance and a physical altercation while apprehending him, requiring multiple officers to subdue and handcuff Pastrana.

Pastrana faces several charges, including grand theft vehicle, fleeing and eluding police with lights and siren, and resisting an officer with violence. He was booked into jail, and his bond has been set at $2,500 for each of the two charges, while the bond for the grand theft vehicle charge is yet to be determined. A hold for a magistrate has also been issued, with the bond to be set.

Miami-Dade detectives are taking over due to multiple charges against Pastrana for other stolen vehicles.

Pastrana is set to face a judge on Thursday morning.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.