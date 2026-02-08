DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A domestic dispute led to a high speed chase and a capture by police in Doral.

Video showed the high speed pursuit on Saturday.

Police said the driver fled in a Lamborghini while they were investigating the domestic dispute.

The man crashed the car at Northwest 103rd Avenue and 66th Street.

Officers struggled to subdue the driver, but eventually took him into custody.

There has been no word yet on charges that the man could face.

