DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A domestic dispute led to a high speed chase and a capture by police of a star Atlanta Falcons linebacker in Doral.

Officials at the Doral Police Department confirmed the identity of the driver, James Pearce Jr., a linebacker for the Falcons.

Video captured the high speed pursuit on Saturday.

Police said the driver fled in a Lamborghini while they were investigating the domestic dispute.

The man crashed the car at Northwest 103rd Avenue and 66th Street.

Officers struggled to subdue the man, but eventually took him into custody.

There has been no word yet on charges that Pearce could face.

