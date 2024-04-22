SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A high-speed pursuit on Krome Avenue led to the arrest of a man after he fled his vehicle and attempted to escape on food into a nearby wooded area.

The incident occurred in the vicinity of Southwest 154th Street just before 8 a.m., Monday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, troopers observed a gray Honda sedan driving in a “reckless manner” on South Krome Avenue.

Once authorities pulled over the driver, identified as Anthony Vernon Lee, he abandoned his vehicle and fled into the woods.

Multiple law enforcement agencies established a perimeter, leading to Lee’s capture. He was arrested without incident.

Lee now faces charges related to the chase and his attempt to run away from police.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.