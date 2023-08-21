HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Homestead High School student Janiya Baker, 15, jumped from the ninth grade to the 12th grade in just one year and she will be recognized at Homestead City Hall for her incredible achievement.

A feat that has never been done before in Miami-Dade County, Baker thrived in the busy environment of extra-curricular activities and being a student athlete. She even holds the current highest GPA in her class.

“It was a lot of work I had to do,” she said. “I came to high school with high school credits, and from the help of my college advisor and my mom, I’m in the 12th now.”

From class president to varsity cheerleader, Baker’s goals after high school are set on Florida International University where she aims to major in business and join the cheer team to spread her Panther spirit.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.