CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A high school student made an awesome arrival at prom.

“Cadet McKinnon” waved to his classmates as he pulled up to prom in a fire truck.

He’s a student of the cadet program at Coral Gables Fire Rescue, a fire service program for high school students.

After dedicating himself to the program, his instructors granted his wish to help him arrive to the dance in style.

McKinnon had his prom date by his side. The couple posed for some pictures at the fire station before hopping on the truck for their grand entrance.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.