PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Palmetto Senior High School student was arrested after beating up a 15-year-old teen at Coral Reef Park following baseball practice.

On Tuesday morning, the teen accused of this crime was arrested during school hours at the educational institution located in Pinecrest, Florida.

Exclusive video footage captured only on 7News showed the handcuffed male teen being escorted off campus by officers. Authorities patted down the young man as he approached the police cruiser.

The assault took place on Jan. 18, at approximately 5:50 p.m., when the victim said he was approached by another student and was struck with a blunt object, causing a cut near his ear.

When the 15-year-old student returned home, his mother, Nicolette Bory, called the police and reported the incident, leading to a police investigation.

According to Bory, her son was sitting on a bench before he was attacked. The victim told his mother that a teammate was in front of him to engage in a fight with him.

Bory shared photos with 7News of her 15-year-old son’s bloody ear, which required six stitches, and blood stains on his Under Armour shirt. She was at the school when the suspect was arrested, mentioning her son will no longer attend the school.

“He doesn’t wanna come back to the school so we’re actually transferring him out of Miami Senior Palmetto High to a different school,” she explained. “He doesn’t wanna be around the other kids. He feels very unsafe. You know, nobody was there, the coaches weren’t there. He was kinda just left to fend for himself as he waited for his ride to come home. At that moment, the kids just took advantage of that.”

Bory said she would like to move forward from this incident but she wanted to make sure the person responsible for ambushing her son “paid for it.”

The Miami-Dade Police Department said the investigation is ongoing, but officials said they will send more details once an arrest report is available. Miami-Dade Public Schools has been contacted for a statement regarding this incident.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.