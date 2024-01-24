PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - On Wednesday morning, 16-year-old Jeremy Singer appeared in juvenile court after he attacked a teammate who was waiting for his ride at Coral Reef Park. The incident led to Singer’s arrest during school hours at Miami Palmetto Senior High School.

“At this time, I’m going to go through this affidavit to see whether they can establish what we call probable cause or not,” said 11th Circuit Children’s Court Judge Yery Marrero.

Singer was accused of leaving a 15-year-old student cut up and bloodied after hitting him with a blunt object following a Thursday evening baseball practice.

Nicolette Bory, the victim’s mother, said her son David had to get stitches and is switching school after the incident ended violently last week.

Police said David told them he was threatened during practice after Singer told him that he was going to “whoop” his “ass.”

Bory believes the student took advantage of the fact that the coaches left the park before other players got picked up.

“He was hit here by a very sharp object we’re not sure what it was, but it cut through his ear and through the back,” said Bory. “That’s when he called me saying ‘I need help. A baseball player hit me over the head with something. I’m bleeding. I need to go to the hospital.'”

Singer reportedly threw an airhorn at the David in an attempt to scare him, but instead, it struck the victim’s ear. When Bory took her son to the hospital, she called the police.

One Miami Palmetto Senior High student claimed she saw the attack on social media.

Singer’s attorney asked the judge for more time as he was not able to review the arrest affidavit, but he is expected to appear in court again later in the afternoon.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.