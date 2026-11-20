HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman is behind bars following allegations of animal cruelty.

Thirty-four-year-old Alianne De La Caridad Trista is accused of attaching money to a goat’s body in late October.

Soon after, the goat was captured on cellphone video wandering the streets of Hialeah.

The animal was later found dead after being struck by a car.

According to Hialeah Police, their investigation led them to Trista and they made their arrest on Friday.

Detectives said they found out about the incident on social media and later received calls about the video.

They added that the driver who struck the goat was involved in an unavoidable accident and will not face any criminal charges.

As for Trista, she faces an animal cruelty with intent to injure or kill charge.

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