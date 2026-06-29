HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected shoplifting investigation at a Hialeah supermarket escalated Sunday when a woman allegedly spit on a police officer while being taken into custody, leading to an aggravated battery charge, authorities said.

Briana Falcon, 36, was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and petit theft, according to a Hialeah Police arrest affidavit.

Police responded to Amy’s Supermarket, located at 908 E. 25th St., after receiving a report of a disturbance.

According to the arrest report, a cashier told officers Falcon had been seen stealing merchandise from the store earlier in the day, but employees did not confront her at the time.

She later returned to the supermarket, allegedly took a large Gatorade and a bag of chips, and left without paying.

Officers located Falcon a short distance from the store and attempted to place her under arrest. During the arrest, police said Falcon spit toward a Officer striking his right arm.

Authorities said Falcon spit a second time while being placed into a patrol vehicle, again striking the officer’s left arm. According to the affidavit, she told the officer, “I spit on you because you disgust me.”

Falcon was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

She faces one count of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, a first-degree felony, and one count of petit theft.

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