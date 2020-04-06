Hialeah to provide paper unemployment forms at 4 pickup sites

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - As Florida’s unemployment claim website continues to struggle due to the overwhelming amount of applicants, the City of Hialeah is offering a way for people to pick up physical applications.

Hialeah is opening four sites:

Slade Park (2501 West 74th Street, Hialeah, FL 33016)

Goodlet Park (4200 West 8th Avenue, Hialeah, FL 33012)

John F. Kennedy Library (190 West 49th Street, Hialeah, FL 33012)

Babcock Park (651 East 4th Avenue, Hialeah, FL 33010)

The sites will be open starting Tuesday, April 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. until further notice.

On Monday morning, Governor Ron DeSantis said the unemployment system was increased to handle 120,000 simultaneous connections, or around double the peak usage in recent weeks.

However, users continued to report sluggish performance and error messages when trying to login.

