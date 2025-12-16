MIAMI (WSVN) - A 15-year old teenager who was charged in the deadly stabbing of his mother made a court appearance Tuesday.

Derek Rosa, who was 13-years-old when he was accused of fatally stabbing his mother over two years ago, appeared virtually where he was asked by the judge presiding over his case if he’s doing OK with his defense team.

“If you have any difficulty with your lawyers, or you feel that they’re not doing what they’re required to do, and you want me to know about it, please tell them to bring that to you,” said Judge Richard Hersch.

The question came weeks after one of his defense attorneys withdrew from the case. Rosa, however, told Hersch that he had no issues with his representation.

“Your Honor, I would prefer if Ms. Dayliset would speak for me because I trust her with my thoughts,” said Rosa.

Hersch then said he will make a decision soon as to whether Rosa needs a competency determination.

“I am concerned whether I need to order up a competency determination of your client,” said Hersch. “I will address that on [January] 23rd, unto any objections to this court doing so,” he said.

According to police said that Irnia Garcia was stabbed more than 40 times while she was sleeping in her bedroom at their Hialeah apartment in 2023, next to her newborn baby, who was unharmed. Officials say that Rosa called 911 and confessed to the crime.

Prosecutors suggest Rosa may have been motivated by horror movies such as “Friday the 13th” and violence, a theory rejected by his defense team.

Rosa has pleaded not guilty to the alleged crimes.

Despite Rosa’s defense team asking for more time to prepare for trial, the judge said the process will move forward and his trial is scheduled for Jan. 26.

