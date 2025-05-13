HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hialeah teen accused of a fatal crash that killed three women was sentenced to 15 years behind bars.

The verdict was given on Tuesday in a Miami courtroom.

Maykoll Santiesteban, 16, was also given 15 years of probation.

“The court sentence is count one 15 years. 15 years probationary sentence,” said the judge.

Santiesteban pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including vehicular homicide, back in February.

Several family members of the defendant were seen embracing each others in tears once the sentencing decision was read.

Prosecutors said the teen took the keys to his father’s Nissan SUV and went for a joyride.

The tragic crash was caught on surveillance footage, where the white SUV being driven by the teen was seen speeding at over 83 miles per hour through a Hialeah neighborhood before T-boning a Toyota Corolla at the intersection of Southeast Fifth Avenue and Fourth Street.

Two women, 39-year-old Yarnia Garcia Hernandez and 71-year-old Gloria Hernandez, died at the scene.

Garcia Hernandez’s mother, 66-year-old Lilianna Hernandez, was transported to the hospital in critical condition before succumbing to her injuries.

In court, Tuesday,

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.