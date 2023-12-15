MIAMI (WSVN) - A judge has reached a decision as to whether or not a 13-year-old boy accused of killing his own mother in their Hialeah apartment will move back to a juvenile-only facility.

Late Friday afternoon, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Richard Hersch decided Derek Rosa will remain in the juvenile wing within Metro West Detention Center, an adult facility.

The judge’s decision comes after testimony from instructors who are teaching Rosa different school subjects. Prosecutors, meanwhile, argue that the teen is receiving the appropriate care that is required by law.

“So in addition to the mental health counselors, the doctors, the inmates and the teachers, you are just an additional person who checks on the juvenile inmates to make sure everything is going as smoothly as it can while they are in custody?’ said the prosecutor to a witness.

“Yes,” the witness replied.

The judge kept questioning some of the witnesses for the defense and the relevance of the information as it pertains to Rosa.

One of the witnesses who took the stand was a psychiatrist who looked over Rosa’s mental health.

“The problem the state has is, one, if we believe these records, nobody ever diagnosed this young man with autism ever before, except someone in the jail thought, ‘Oh, gee, I think he has autism,’ but I don’t think you’ve done the testing for that, have you, doctor?” the judge said.

“No, I have not, sir,” the psychiatrist replied.

“So you’re relying upon a passage by somebody in the jail that thinks he has autism, but no records at any time within his 13 years where he’s been diagnosed with autism?” said the judge.

Metro West Detention Center opened a juvenile wing in October, and this where Rosa will be required to stay.

Rosa’s lawyers wanted to move their client back to a juvenile-only facility.

Investigators said Rosa’s mother, 39-year-old Irina Garcia, had 46 stab wounds, and after the murder, the teen sent a picture to a friend appearing to show blood on his hand.

