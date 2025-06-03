HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - One South Florida high school graduate is proving to be a superstar student.

Maurits Acosta, 17, is a Hialeah-Miami Lakes Senior High School student that will be making his way to Harvard in the fall.

His school made sure to surprise him on Tuesday morning with an all-school event to honor his long list of academic and personal achievements, including an acknowledgement from the national Making A Difference On AND Off The Field campaign, presented by Buddy’s Helpers.

“113 previous honors. There has not been a student athlete that comes within a football field of what you’ve done,” said Joe Trost of Buddy’s Helpers, who presented Acosta with a check and honors.

Besides getting into an Ivy League university, Acosta was elected to lead the county wide student government, revived his schools golf team, started a nonprofit as a volunteer, and was the Office of the Superintendent of Schools’ only intern.

“You know, anyone that you talk to from the middle school saying that he’s a legend there, they’re having an award already named after him. The impact that he’s made at this school…” said Trost.

“We pushed him out of their comfort zone in order to be more than they think they can accomplish, and Maurits is a prime example of that,” says Juan Ramirez, the school’s principal. “Again, starting his own non-for-profit, being a Miami Herald Silver Knight winner. It’s just that fostering environment that we have here at Hialeah, Miami Lakes Senior High School.”

The student athlete was met with applause and cheers as he entered his school’s celebration.

“We didn’t know what coming in the future with Maurits, but now, really, we know,” said his father, Sergio Acosta.

“To be recognized today, in this way, is really special to me,” said Acosta after the surprise. “I think it’s a testament to the work that I’ve been able to do in Miami-Dade County. For me, it’s always been mostly about passion. I’m really passionate about civic engagement, and that’s a lot of the work I’ve done in Miami-Dade County.”

As he wrapped up his senior year, he left his classmates with advice.

“Follow what you’re passionate about,” he says. “You know, it’s not always about the test scores. It’s not always about the grades. Just do what you’re happy with. And whether that’s art or science or technology or humanities, whatever it is, find that passion and use that passion to make a positive difference in your community. And if you do that, I think you’re set in life.”

A passion that certainly will propel him to success in college and beyond.

