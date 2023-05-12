HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A class project had elementary school students in Hialeah showed off their street smarts.

The fifth-grade class of St. John the Apostle Catholic School unveiled the sign designating the stretch of East Fourth Street located right outside the campus as Eagles Way, Friday afternoon.

The street was renamed as part of a social studies assignment in collaboration with the city.

“Our fifth graders, as one of their projects for civics, they were studying structure of City Hall and just who to approach in the matter,” said Bianca Acosta, the school’s principal. “We came up with the idea of trying to change the name of our street to match our mascot, the eagle.”

With their teacher’s guidance, students wrote letters, met with Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo Jr. and visited council meetings to make it happen.

Proud parents, students and faculty joined city officials and members of the Archdiocese of Miami to mark the happy occasion.

