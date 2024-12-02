HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hialeah Senior High School was placed on lockdown after a false bomb threat was reported.

Hialeah Police arrived at the school, located at 251 E. 47th St., Monday morning.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where a large police presence was outside the school.

According to police, officers received reports of the bomb threat and a gun being on the campus. Deeming the reports credible, police units arrived at the school, including four K-9 units that went inside the school.

The bomb threat was deemed a hoax by officials.

Parents who arrived at the school were told by officials that they can go home and that the school has been secured.

The school remains on lockdown as Hialeah Police continues to work with Miami-Dade County Schools Police.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.