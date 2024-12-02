HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hialeah Senior High School was placed on lockdown on Monday after a false bomb threat was reported.

Hialeah Police arrived at the school, located at 251 E. 47th St., Monday morning.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where a large police presence was outside the school.

According to police, officers received reports of the bomb threat and a gun being on the campus. Deeming the reports credible, police units arrived at the school, including four K-9 units that went inside the school.

The bomb threat was later deemed a hoax by officials.

Parents who arrived at the school were told by officials that they can go home and that the school has been secured.

As of 5 p.m., the lockdown was lifted as Hialeah Police continues to work with Miami-Dade County Schools Police in investigating the false bomb threat.

