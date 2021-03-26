Hialeah schoolteacher arrested after alleged sexual molestation involving 3 students

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hialeah schoolteacher has been arrested after, police said, three students accused her of sexually molesting them over the past decade.

Forty-one-year-old Jeannette Barbara Valle-Tejeda faces several charges, including offenses against students by authority figures, engaging in a sexual act with a child and multiple counts of lewd and lascivious battery involving a child.

According to investigators, a student at Hialeah High School, where Valle-Tejeda was employed when she was arrested, claimed that she had been sexually molested by the suspect while she was attending Henry H. Filer Middle School. The student said the abuse continued through her high school years at Westland Hialeah Senior High School.

Valle-Tejeda has been employed with Miami-Dade County Public Schools for 20 years.

A spokesperson for Miami-Dade County Public Schools released a statement that reads, “Miami-Dade County Public Schools is deeply disturbed about the allegations made against this individual. As soon as the claims surfaced last month, the employee was removed from the school setting and Miami-Dade Schools Police launched an investigation. The District will be terminating her employment and she will be prevented from seeking future work with this school system.”

