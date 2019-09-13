Hialeah ramps up Hurricane Dorian relief efforts

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hialeah is stepping up with hurricane help for the victims of Dorian.

Hialeah Fire Department firefighters loaded supplies in the back of trucks early Friday.

The support from the community has been overwhelming.

“It started off as a word of mouth thing, and all of a sudden it blew up,” Hialeah Fire Chief David Rodriguez said, “and everybody, everybody from big companies to mom and pop in the corner are coming in delivering anything that they can, and it’s been great. They’re bringing it over to us at the fire station, and we’re more than happy to receive it to get it to the right people, the people that need it.”

They’re also asking for more donations to help out the people of the Bahamas.

You can drop off supplies at any time the fire department is open.

