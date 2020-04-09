Hialeah prohibits hanging around ‘ventanitas’

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Hialeah imposed restrictions to the use of walk-up service windows, also known as ventanitas.

In the order issued Thursday by Mayor Carlos Hernandez, customers can only be around the window to place an order or pay.

Mayor Carlos Hernandez has signed an emergency order restricting walk-up service windows or “ventanitas” at all food service establishments in the City of Hialeah. pic.twitter.com/HmUCDvZYVY — City of Hialeah (@cityofhialeah) April 9, 2020

While the order is being prepared, the customer must wait inside their vehicle.

“The food service establishment shall not allow customers to wait at, near or in the vicinity of the walk-up service window,” the order reads.

Eating or drinking in the vicinity of the business remains prohibited.

