HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hialeah Police are responding to a barricaded subject that may be experiencing a mental crisis.

Authorities arrived at the scene at the Alture Westland complex, located at 1950 W. 49th St., Tuesday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene as officers surrounded the area.

According to preliminary information from officials, the subject is home alone. Hialeah’s SWAT team and Crisis Negotiation Team are currently on the scene in an effort to make contact with the individual.

Details remain limited at this time, and the situation is ongoing.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.