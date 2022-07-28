HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hialeah Police Department is engaged in a standoff with a man in Hialeah.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where police have been negotiating with the suspect to surrender for several hours, Thursday.

The man was seen going in and out of a house, while on the phone, in the area of Second Avenue and East 53rd Street Thursday afternoon.

He is possibly connected with another crime, involving a truck police believe was being driven by 34-year-old David Rodriguez and was caught on camera in Pembroke Pines purposely backing into a parked SUV.

The SUV he rammed into is believed to be his ex-fiance’s vehicle, which sustained $20,000 worth of damage.

The subject has also been seen going in and out of a similar truck with rear-end damage, parked at the house.

Police have set up a perimeter and are urging people to stay inside their homes and away from their windows.

Rodriguez lives at the home in Hialeah that police have surrounded.

There is no confirmation from police currently if the barricaded subject is in fact Rodriguez.

In the midst of this investigation, parents began to panic because there is a daycare in the middle of the area that was locked down.

“Even though my daughter was OK, it’s the feeling of not knowing what’s going on, what’s happening,” said a parent. “I feel better.”

Many of those children have since been reunited with their parents.

“Upon police arrival, we did identify a male armed with a rifle who immediately retreated into the residence,” said HPD officer Jose Torres. “We know right now that the male is alone and is currently contained by our SWAT personnel and is currently in contact with our crisis negotiators. The idea for this is to have a peaceful resolve, and we expect this individual to comply.”

The man has not surrendered to police.

