HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hialeah Police sergeant was arrested after, investigators said, he was driving under the influence while off duty.

State troopers took 38-year-old Richard Quintero into custody, Thursday.

Quintero has worked with the department for 19 years, assigned to the K-9 unit. He is also a member of the SWAT team.

A spokesperson for Hialeah Police said hehas been relieved of duty and placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

