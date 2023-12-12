HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hialeah Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 74-year-old Pedro Enrique Cardenas.

Mr. Cardenas was last seen around 8:30 a.m., Tuesday, in the area of West 40th Street and West 9 Lane, wearing a black baseball cap, a black shirt with a gray hooded sweater and dark-colored pants.

He is described as standing 5 feet, 8 inches, weighing approximately 170 lbs, with gray hair, brown eyes and a gray beard.

Anyone with information regarding Mr. Cardenas’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Hialeah Police Department.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.