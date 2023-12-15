HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 12-year-old boy who was reported missing from Hialeah.Rashad Jean Pierre.

According to Hialeah Police, Rashad Jean Pierre was last seen at around 12:50 p.m. on Friday in the area of West 20th Avenue and 41st Street.

Pierre stands 4 feet tall, weighs around 80 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green sweater, gray shorts and black sandals.

Officials urge anyone with information about the boy’s whereabouts to contact Hialeah Police at 305-687-2525.

