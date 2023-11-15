HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hialeah Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a 13-year-old girl reported missing.

Jade Mary Lopez stands 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen in the vicinity of East 4th Avenue and East 13th Street.

She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and carrying a black book bag with red flowers.

Anyone with information on Jade’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Hialeah Police Department at (305) 687-2525.

