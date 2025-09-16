HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hialeah Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man they say is responsible for killing another man during an argument.

Authorities say 47-year-old Fletcher Jimeson and another man were having an argument in a parking lot located at 2265 West Fourth Court at around 12:40 p.m. on Sept. 10.

Officials say Jimeson then took out a gun and shot the other man.

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital Trauma Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.

If you have any information on this crime, call the Hialeah Police Department at 305-687-2525 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.