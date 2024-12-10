HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating David Rojas Huamani, who is wanted on charges of sexual battery and lewd and lascivious molestation involving a child under the age of seven, according to Hialeah Police.

Huamani, 46, is described as standing at 5 feet, 5 inches, weighing 140 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said that he also is known as “David Crema.”

The Hialeah Police Department is urging anyone with information on Rojas Huamani’s whereabouts to contact them at (305) 687-2525 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477.

