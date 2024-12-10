HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating David Rojas Huamani, who is wanted on charges of sexual battery and lewd and lascivious molestation involving a child under the age of seven, according to Hialeah Police.

Huamani, 46, is described as standing at 5 feet, 5 inches, weighing 140 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

According to officials, the incident occurred between 2023 and 2024.

It appears that Huamani was friends with the victim’s family.

Police said that he also is known as “David Crema.”

If you have any information on Huamani’s whereabouts, call Hialeah Police at 305-687-2525 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

