Hialeah Police release surveillance video of security chasing supermarket shoplifters before shooting

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hialeah Police have released a surveillance video of the mother and another accused supermarket thief attempting to drive away from an armed security guard in a getaway car with two young girls inside who wound up shot.

The security guard fired shots at the car as it pulled out of a parking space.

The two sisters were hurt after, police said, their mom played a role in a theft at the supermarket, but they are now doing much better.

When the judge asked the girls if they were healing from their injuries, one of them responded, “Yeah.”

During a clash between a man and the security guard, authorities said a bullet hit one of the girls while shattered glass hit the other.

The girls were sitting in the getaway car with their mother.

Surveillance video released by Hialeah Police Thursday showed the security guard chasing someone who has been identified as Stedman Amaya.

Detectives told 7News the mother of the girls, Angela Pupo, lied by telling them someone shot at their car as they drove through Northwest Miami-Dade.

But police cleared it up, telling 7News what really happened was that Pupo and Amaya tried stealing lobster from a supermarket, Rey Chavez Distributor No. 2, in Hialeah.

We learned Pupo was arrested and charged for her involvement in this case to include two counts of child neglect.

Police also arrested the security guard and he is facing his own charges.

Detectives are still looking for Amaya.

On Thursday, we learned a family friend of the mother will be taking care of the sisters.

“I have a lot of support. They’ve all bonded with them and love them very much,” said the family friend.

When the judge asked how he knew the girls and how he was related to Pupo’s family, he responded, “I’m the family friend of the mother. I’ve known her since she was a little girl.”

Anyone with any information regarding the shoplifting and Amaya’s whereabouts should call Hialeah Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.