HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A two-vehicle crash in Hialeah sent a Hialeah Police officer to the hospital, investigators said.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene of the rollover wreck at the intersection of East First Avenue and Eighth Street, at around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said the crash involved a police officer who was “transported to the hospital as a precaution due to the mechanism of the crash.”

The force of the impact caused the marked police SUV to flip over, but it has since been uprighted. The crash also toppled a stop sign.

Detectives said the other driver involved did not report any injuries.

Police have shut down the intersection where the crash took place, as they continue to investigate. They urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

