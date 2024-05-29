HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A routine traffic stop took a turn when a Hialeah Police officer shot a suspect during a confrontation on West 12th Avenue and West 29th Street around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The incident occurred when officers conducted a felony traffic stop on a stolen vehicle. During the stop, an officer fired his weapon, striking the subject.

The suspect suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment.

In accordance with department policy, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will handle the investigation.

