HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A routine traffic stop took a turn when a Hialeah Police officer shot a man during a confrontation on West 12th Avenue and West 29th Street around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The incident occurred when officers conducted a felony traffic stop on a stolen vehicle. During the stop, an officer fired his weapon, striking 37-year-old Lester Ramirez Rodriguez in the right wrist and left shoulder.

The suspect suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Surveillance video from a nearby business showed the police presence slowly begin to grow.

According to police, Rodriguez provided a false identification to officials. His real name was given to police by his girlfriend.

He was released from the hospital and taken to jail after declining to speak to the police at the police station.

Rodriguez is charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, grand theft, and providing a false name.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has taken over the investigation, which is standard whenever there is a police-involved shooting.

