HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hialeah Police officer is recovering at the hospital following a crash.

According to Hialeah Police, the crash occurred in the area of Southeast Fourth Avenue and Okeechobee Road on Friday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, capturing a damaged Hialeah Police cruiser and a Toyota Camry.

Detectives said the Camry with two people inside collided with the police cruiser.

Paramedics rushed the officer to Jackson Ryder Trauma Center to be checked out. Their condition is unclear.

No other injuries were reported.

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