HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A traffic stop in Hialeah sent a police officer to the hospital after, investigators said, a biker riding a stolen motorcycle ran him over.

Robert Ortiz was arrested and is facing several charges while, police said, he was out on felony bond from another case.

Authorities said Hialeah Police officers were trying to pull Ortiz over near East Fourth Avenue and 49th Street, at around 4 a.m., Sunday.

As officers walked toward the suspect, authorities said, Ortiz accelerated and hit one of them with a motorcycle that he stole out of Miami.

Police said Ortiz fled the scene on foot and ran into a residential area.

Responding officers set up a perimeter and were able to locate and apprehend the suspect.

As of Sunday night, the injured officer was at Jackson Memorial Hospital awaiting surgery.

Police have not specified why officers pulled Ortiz over, as they continue to investigate.

