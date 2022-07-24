HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A cruiser crash in Hialeah left a police officer and two other people injured.

According to investigators, a Hialeah Police officer was traveling southbound along East Fourth Avenue while responding to an emergency, late Saturday night.

Police said a vehicle that was traveling northbound turned left in front of the officer, causing the crash.

Hialeah Fire Rescue treated the officer and two people inside the other car at the scene for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.