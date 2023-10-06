HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A somber cloud hangs over the Hialeah Police Department as they bid farewell to one of their own, 22-year-old Officer Anthony Caabeiro, whose promising career was tragically cut short.

Caabeiro, described as a “remarkable young man” by the Hialeah PD, had served with pride and dedication for just over a year. However, his life was tragically taken in a motorcycle accident while he was off duty.

The heartbreaking incident unfolded on Thursday afternoon, shortly before 5 p.m., at the intersection of Campbell Drive and 147th Avenue in Homestead. Despite immediate medical attention at Homestead Hospital, Officer Caabeiro could not be saved.

In a news conference on Friday afternoon, Homestead Police said they have not made any arrests in the incident and citations have not been issued as a result of the crash.

Later that evening, a display of solidarity took place, as officers formed a solemn procession along Northwest 10th Avenue in Miami. They saluted in unison as Officer Caabeiro’s body was conveyed to the medical examiner’s office.

In a heartfelt statement, the Hialeah Police Department requested that the public keep Officer Caabeiro’s friends, family, and fellow law enforcement officers at Hialeah PD in their thoughts and prayers during this trying time.

The statement concluded with a poignant vow: “We will meet again. We got it from here.”

Outside of the Hialeah PD building, their flag was at half staff as they grieve one of their own.

The Homestead Police Department is investigating the motorcycle crash and details are subject to change as their investigation unfolds.

